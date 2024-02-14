Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Shares Inclined By 8.37% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $2.33 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $675.26M. LAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.62% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 37.34% up since then. When we look at Standard BioTools Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.45 subtracted -2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.43%, with the 5-day performance at -2.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 8.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.15 days.