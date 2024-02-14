Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.32 million Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $90.46 changed hands at -$5.4 or -5.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $111.52B. SONY’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.59% off its 52-week high of $100.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $79.62, which suggests the last value was 11.98% up since then. When we look at Sony Group Corporation ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.83K.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) trade information

Instantly SONY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 97.52 subtracted -5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.47%, with the 5-day performance at -6.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) is -7.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.