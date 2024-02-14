Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.32 million Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $90.46 changed hands at -$5.4 or -5.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $111.52B. SONY’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.59% off its 52-week high of $100.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $79.62, which suggests the last value was 11.98% up since then. When we look at Sony Group Corporation ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.83K.
Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) trade information
Instantly SONY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 97.52 subtracted -5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.47%, with the 5-day performance at -6.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) is -7.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.
Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Sony Group Corporation ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.30% over the past 6 months, a -10.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.82%. The 2024 estimates are for Sony Group Corporation ADR earnings to decrease by -8.59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.90% per year.
SONY Dividends
Sony Group Corporation ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 0.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sony Group Corporation ADR shares while 7.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.87%. There are 7.87% institutions holding the Sony Group Corporation ADR stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 22.87 million SONY shares worth $2.06 billion.
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 11.57 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 13.24 million shares estimated at $1.19 billion under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $276.96 million.