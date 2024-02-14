SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 1.25 million SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $349.84M. SNDL’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.12% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 6.72% up since then. When we look at SNDL Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -9.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.