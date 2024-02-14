SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 1.25 million SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $349.84M. SNDL’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.12% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 6.72% up since then. When we look at SNDL Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.
SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information
Instantly SNDL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -9.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the SNDL Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.00% over the past 6 months, a 5.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,185.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $182.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 971.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.44%. The 2024 estimates are for SNDL Inc earnings to increase by 81.77%.