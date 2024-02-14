Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 5.87 million Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $4.18 changed hands at -$0.2 or -4.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.96B. SBSW’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.28% off its 52-week high of $9.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 4.31% up since then. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.97.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.61 subtracted -4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.02%, with the 5-day performance at -12.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is -18.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.