Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $362.99M. SHCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.22% off its 52-week high of $2.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 25.24% up since then. When we look at Sharecare Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.37K.
Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information
Instantly SHCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1400 subtracted -2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.63%, with the 5-day performance at -5.50% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.29 days.
Sharecare Inc (SHCR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Sharecare Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.21% over the past 6 months, a 79.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%.
Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of Sharecare Inc shares while 52.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.40%. There are 52.06% institutions holding the Sharecare Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.35% of the shares, roughly 22.68 million SHCR shares worth $39.69 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.56% or 16.27 million shares worth $28.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.87 million shares estimated at $15.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million shares worth around $6.67 million.