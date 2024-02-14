Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $362.99M. SHCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.22% off its 52-week high of $2.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 25.24% up since then. When we look at Sharecare Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.37K.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1400 subtracted -2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.63%, with the 5-day performance at -5.50% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.29 days.