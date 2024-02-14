SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.05 or -5.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.45M. SLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -437.84% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 32.43% up since then. When we look at SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8600 subtracted -5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.80%, with the 5-day performance at 9.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) is 39.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.01 days.