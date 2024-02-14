Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 8.02 million Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $4.04 changed hands at -$0.42 or -9.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. SAND’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.19% off its 52-week high of $6.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.27, which suggests the last value was -5.69% down since then. When we look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.50 subtracted -9.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.68%, with the 5-day performance at -10.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) is -18.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.