Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) : Investors Should Not Dump SABR Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 5.35 million Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $4.16 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. SABR’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.12% off its 52-week high of $7.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was 28.12% up since then. When we look at Sabre Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.
Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information
Instantly SABR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 4.40 subtracted -5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.45%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is -1.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.56 days.
Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Sabre Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.57% over the past 6 months, a 52.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.90%.
Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Sabre Corp shares while 90.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.83%. There are 90.15% institutions holding the Sabre Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.39% of the shares, roughly 51.15 million SABR shares worth $163.17 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.91% or 36.25 million shares worth $115.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.44 million shares estimated at $100.75 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $32.88 million.