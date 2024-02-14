Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) : Investors Should Not Dump SABR Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 5.35 million Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $4.16 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. SABR’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.12% off its 52-week high of $7.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was 28.12% up since then. When we look at Sabre Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 4.40 subtracted -5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.45%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is -1.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.56 days.