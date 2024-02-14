Roivant Sciences Ltd’s (NASDAQ: ROIV) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 6.2 million Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $10.80 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.68B. ROIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.59% off its 52-week high of $13.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.59, which suggests the last value was 38.98% up since then. When we look at Roivant Sciences Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.12 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.83%, with the 5-day performance at 4.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) is -2.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.