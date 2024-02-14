Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.15 million Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $10.16 changed hands at -$0.24 or -2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.91B. RITM’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.74% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.40, which suggests the last value was 27.17% up since then. When we look at Rithm Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Instantly RITM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.68 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.87%, with the 5-day performance at -3.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) is -4.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.