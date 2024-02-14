Risk Capital Investors Should Consider United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC).

In the last trading session, 7.37 million United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $7.79 changed hands at -$0.27 or -3.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.52B. UMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.15% off its 52-week high of $8.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.71, which suggests the last value was 13.86% up since then. When we look at United Micro Electronics ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.81 million.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Instantly UMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.20 subtracted -3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) is -2.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.02 days.