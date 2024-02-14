Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.67 million Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $74.76 changed hands at -$3.51 or -4.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.27B. QSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.93% off its 52-week high of $79.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.99, which suggests the last value was 19.76% up since then. When we look at Restaurant Brands International Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) trade information

Instantly QSR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 78.85 subtracted -4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.31%, with the 5-day performance at -2.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) is -4.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.83 days.