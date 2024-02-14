QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session,, 4.82 million QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.91 changed hands at -$21.86 or -32.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.00B. QDEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -119.71% off its 52-week high of $98.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.54, which suggests the last value was -28.12% down since then. When we look at QuidelOrtho Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.92K.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Instantly QDEL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -33.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 69.83 subtracted -32.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.06%, with the 5-day performance at -33.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is -38.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.48 days.