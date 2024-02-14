QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session,, 4.82 million QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.91 changed hands at -$21.86 or -32.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.00B. QDEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -119.71% off its 52-week high of $98.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.54, which suggests the last value was -28.12% down since then. When we look at QuidelOrtho Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.92K.
QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information
Instantly QDEL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -33.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 69.83 subtracted -32.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.06%, with the 5-day performance at -33.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is -38.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.48 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the QuidelOrtho Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.88% over the past 6 months, a 20.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuidelOrtho Corporation will fall -17.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 138.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.60% down from the last financial year.
QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.15% of QuidelOrtho Corporation shares while 98.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.56%. There are 98.02% institutions holding the QuidelOrtho Corporation stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.66% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million QDEL shares worth $1.03 billion.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.94% or 6.64 million shares worth $550.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $165.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $129.29 million.