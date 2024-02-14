Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session,, 0.42 million Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.24 changing hands around $1.03 or 16.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $344.21M. PBYI’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.87% off its 52-week high of $6.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 70.58% up since then. When we look at Puma Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 360.36K.
Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information
Instantly PBYI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 43.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.08 added 16.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.11%, with the 5-day performance at 43.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) is 33.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.62 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Puma Biotechnology Inc will rise 350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Puma Biotechnology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $56.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.7 million and $52.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.
Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.71% of Puma Biotechnology Inc shares while 61.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.43%. There are 61.78% institutions holding the Puma Biotechnology Inc stock share, with Camber Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.90% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million PBYI shares worth $31.43 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.93% or 3.77 million shares worth $28.0 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $10.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $5.77 million.