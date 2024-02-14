Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session,, 0.42 million Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.24 changing hands around $1.03 or 16.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $344.21M. PBYI’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.87% off its 52-week high of $6.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 70.58% up since then. When we look at Puma Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 360.36K.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Instantly PBYI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 43.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.08 added 16.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.11%, with the 5-day performance at 43.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) is 33.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.62 days.