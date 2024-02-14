Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s per share price at $26.49 changed hands at -$2.94 or -9.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. PRTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -200.68% off its 52-week high of $79.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.28, which suggests the last value was 8.34% up since then. When we look at Prothena Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.78K.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Instantly PRTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.19 subtracted -9.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is -23.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.37 days.