Performance & Trends Of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Stock

In the last trading session, 8.36 million Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $31.85 changed hands at $0.33 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.81B. CFLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.42% off its 52-week high of $41.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.69, which suggests the last value was 53.88% up since then. When we look at Confluent Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.26 million.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.13 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.11%, with the 5-day performance at 35.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 42.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.39 days.