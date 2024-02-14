Performance Report And Forecasts For VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV)

In the latest trading session,, 0.63 million VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.66 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.64M. VBIV’s current price is a discount, trading about -2668.18% off its 52-week high of $18.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 31.82% up since then. When we look at VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.47K.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

With action 3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 10.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.07 days.