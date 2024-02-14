Performance Report And Forecasts For VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV)

In the latest trading session,, 0.63 million VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.66 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.64M. VBIV’s current price is a discount, trading about -2668.18% off its 52-week high of $18.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 31.82% up since then. When we look at VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.47K.
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information
With action 3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 10.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.07 days.
VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the VBI Vaccines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.44% over the past 6 months, a 33.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.00%. The 2024 estimates are for VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings to increase by 33.43%.
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares while 13.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.16%. There are 13.77% institutions holding the VBI Vaccines Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million VBIV shares worth $4.54 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were General American Investors Co and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 62583.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 59707.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.