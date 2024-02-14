Performance Report And Forecasts For Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR)

In the last trading session, 5.19 million Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $53.97 changed hands at -$2.07 or -3.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.48B. CARR’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.25% off its 52-week high of $60.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.28, which suggests the last value was 25.37% up since then. When we look at Carrier Global Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Instantly CARR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 56.42 subtracted -3.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) is -3.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.1 days.