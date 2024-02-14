Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU) Shares Inclined By 4.20% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 4.88 million Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $24.80 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.25B. BTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.89% off its 52-week high of $31.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.71, which suggests the last value was 28.59% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.
Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) trade information
Instantly BTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.32 subtracted -1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.97%, with the 5-day performance at -3.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) is 4.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.
Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Peabody Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.62% over the past 6 months, a -27.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.13%. The 2024 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -18.42%.
BTU Dividends
Peabody Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 0.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 0.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.