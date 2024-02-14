Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU) Shares Inclined By 4.20% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 4.88 million Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $24.80 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.25B. BTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.89% off its 52-week high of $31.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.71, which suggests the last value was 28.59% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.32 subtracted -1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.97%, with the 5-day performance at -3.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) is 4.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.