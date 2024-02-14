PDD Stock: More Upside For PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD)?

In the last trading session, 5.2 million PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $129.04 changed hands at -$2.53 or -1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $171.44B. PDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.56% off its 52-week high of $152.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.67, which suggests the last value was 53.76% up since then. When we look at PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.64.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 133.94 subtracted -1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.80%, with the 5-day performance at 2.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is -13.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.33 days.