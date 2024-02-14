Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (NASDAQ: PTEN) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 10.92 million Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $10.33 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.31B. PTEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.53% off its 52-week high of $16.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 6.1% up since then. When we look at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.86 subtracted -1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.35%, with the 5-day performance at -2.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 0.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.