Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Shares Inclined By 14.38% In One Month.

In the latest trading session,, 1.26 million Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $121.64 changing hands around $1.65 or 1.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $411.56B. NVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.01% off its 52-week high of $121.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.66, which suggests the last value was 44.38% up since then. When we look at Novo Nordisk ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 121.65 added 1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.58%, with the 5-day performance at 2.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is 14.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.