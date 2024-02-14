Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 6.18 million Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $105.00 changed hands at -$2.18 or -2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $159.10B. NKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.55% off its 52-week high of $128.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.66, which suggests the last value was 15.56% up since then. When we look at Nike, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.12 million.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Instantly NKE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 107.43 subtracted -2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.29%, with the 5-day performance at 2.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.