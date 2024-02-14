NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 12.76 million NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $55.25 changed hands at -$2.3 or -4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.36B. NEE’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.4% off its 52-week high of $79.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.15, which suggests the last value was 14.66% up since then. When we look at NextEra Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.93 million.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Instantly NEE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 57.63 subtracted -4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.04%, with the 5-day performance at -1.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is -9.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.