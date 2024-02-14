NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.48 million NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.43 changed hands at -$0.57 or -2.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.60B. NAMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.62% off its 52-week high of $26.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.63, which suggests the last value was 71.02% up since then. When we look at NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.78K.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) trade information
Instantly NAMS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.48 subtracted -2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.95%, with the 5-day performance at -5.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) is 10.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 76.64% over the past 6 months, a -94.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -87.60% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.35 million.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.53% of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV shares while 82.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.69%. There are 82.89% institutions holding the NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV stock share, with Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.33% of the shares, roughly 10.87 million NAMS shares worth $129.27 million.
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.84% or 10.47 million shares worth $124.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 18559.0 shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.