NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.48 million NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.43 changed hands at -$0.57 or -2.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.60B. NAMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.62% off its 52-week high of $26.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.63, which suggests the last value was 71.02% up since then. When we look at NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.78K.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) trade information

Instantly NAMS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.48 subtracted -2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.95%, with the 5-day performance at -5.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) is 10.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.