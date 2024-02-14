Mosaic Company (MOS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.05 million Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $29.51 changed hands at -$1.08 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.64B. MOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.7% off its 52-week high of $57.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.74, which suggests the last value was -0.78% down since then. When we look at Mosaic Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 million.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Instantly MOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.83 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.41%, with the 5-day performance at -2.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is -9.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.