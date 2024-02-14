Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $84.98 changed hands at -$0.39 or -0.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.40B. MRNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -108.72% off its 52-week high of $177.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.55, which suggests the last value was 26.39% up since then. When we look at Moderna Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 99.00 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.55%, with the 5-day performance at -14.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is -16.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.