Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $84.98 changed hands at -$0.39 or -0.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.40B. MRNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -108.72% off its 52-week high of $177.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.55, which suggests the last value was 26.39% up since then. When we look at Moderna Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information
Instantly MRNA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 99.00 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.55%, with the 5-day performance at -14.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is -16.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.
Moderna Inc (MRNA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Moderna Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.86% over the past 6 months, a -167.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Moderna Inc will fall -126.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,589.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -66.10% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.49 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Moderna Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $591.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.08 billion and $1.86 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -68.30%.
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.63% of Moderna Inc shares while 70.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.92%. There are 70.42% institutions holding the Moderna Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.97% of the shares, roughly 45.65 million MRNA shares worth $3.87 billion.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 27.66 million shares worth $2.35 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 10.07 million shares estimated at $854.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 9.42 million shares worth around $799.13 million.