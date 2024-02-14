MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 6.71 million MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $45.66 changed hands at -$1.36 or -2.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.60B. MGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.46% off its 52-week high of $51.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.12, which suggests the last value was 25.27% up since then. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 47.53 subtracted -2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.19%, with the 5-day performance at 2.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is 7.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.