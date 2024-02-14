MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 6.71 million MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $45.66 changed hands at -$1.36 or -2.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.60B. MGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.46% off its 52-week high of $51.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.12, which suggests the last value was 25.27% up since then. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information
Instantly MGM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 47.53 subtracted -2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.19%, with the 5-day performance at 2.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is 7.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.
MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the MGM Resorts International share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.00% over the past 6 months, a -34.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.88%. The 2024 estimates are for MGM Resorts International earnings to decrease by -11.52%.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.70% of MGM Resorts International shares while 69.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.21%. There are 69.23% institutions holding the MGM Resorts International stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 34.57 million MGM shares worth $1.52 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 22.23 million shares worth $976.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.7 million shares estimated at $425.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 9.08 million shares worth around $398.83 million.