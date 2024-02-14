Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.07% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 7.26 million Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $125.43 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $317.84B. MRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.1% off its 52-week high of $128.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.14, which suggests the last value was 20.96% up since then. When we look at Merck & Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.85.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) trade information

Instantly MRK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 128.06 added 0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.05%, with the 5-day performance at -1.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) is 5.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.