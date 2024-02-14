Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session,, 1.68 million Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changing hands around $0.1 or 8.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.89M. WNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -722.96% off its 52-week high of $11.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 31.11% up since then. When we look at Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.37K.
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information
Instantly WNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8800 added 8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.06%, with the 5-day performance at 14.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) is -64.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.81% of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd shares while 0.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.63%. There are 0.35% institutions holding the Meiwu Technology Company Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million WNW shares worth $20088.0.
Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 47980.0 shares worth $8425.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 41954.0 shares estimated at $7136.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.