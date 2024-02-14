Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session,, 1.68 million Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changing hands around $0.1 or 8.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.89M. WNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -722.96% off its 52-week high of $11.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 31.11% up since then. When we look at Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.37K.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8800 added 8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.06%, with the 5-day performance at 14.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) is -64.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.