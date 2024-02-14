Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.58 million Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $83.59 changed hands at -$1.48 or -1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.15B. MDT’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.08% off its 52-week high of $92.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.84, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Medtronic Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.13 million.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) trade information

Instantly MDT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 88.25 subtracted -1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.47%, with the 5-day performance at -4.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) is -4.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.