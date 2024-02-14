Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 4.93 million Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $18.84 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.65B. MAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.17% off its 52-week high of $22.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.36, which suggests the last value was 18.47% up since then. When we look at Mattel, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.34 subtracted -1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 1.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 3.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.