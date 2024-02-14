Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 4.93 million Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $18.84 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.65B. MAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.17% off its 52-week high of $22.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.36, which suggests the last value was 18.47% up since then. When we look at Mattel, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70.
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information
Instantly MAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.34 subtracted -1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 1.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 3.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Mattel, Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Mattel, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.26% over the past 6 months, a 9.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mattel, Inc. will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $835.28 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Mattel, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $814.6 million and $1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.70%.
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Mattel, Inc. shares while 96.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.70%. There are 96.01% institutions holding the Mattel, Inc. stock share, with Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.77% of the shares, roughly 45.21 million MAT shares worth $883.45 million.
Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.89% or 42.11 million shares worth $822.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 26.51 million shares estimated at $517.98 million under it, the former controlled 7.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 4.60% of the shares, roughly 16.29 million shares worth around $318.24 million.