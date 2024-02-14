Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.22M. MEGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -583.53% off its 52-week high of $5.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 15.29% up since then. When we look at Magic Empire Global Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.76K.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Instantly MEGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0100 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.18%, with the 5-day performance at 6.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) is -16.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.