Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.22M. MEGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -583.53% off its 52-week high of $5.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 15.29% up since then. When we look at Magic Empire Global Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.76K.
Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information
Instantly MEGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0100 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.18%, with the 5-day performance at 6.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) is -16.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.
MEGL Dividends
Magic Empire Global Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 0.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.44% of Magic Empire Global Ltd shares while 0.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.11%. There are 0.05% institutions holding the Magic Empire Global Ltd stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 22255.0 MEGL shares worth $38501.0.
Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 10000.0 shares worth $17300.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 8293.0 shares estimated at $15507.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.