Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session,, 1.03 million Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.23 changing hands around $0.35 or 1.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.91B. LI’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.57% off its 52-week high of $47.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.80, which suggests the last value was 31.19% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.49 million.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.49 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.59 days.