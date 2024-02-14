Let’s Talk About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at -$0.09 or -7.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $195.29M. RIGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.0% off its 52-week high of $1.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 36.61% up since then. When we look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2900 subtracted -7.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.76%, with the 5-day performance at -8.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is -15.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.