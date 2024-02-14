Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL)

In the latest trading session,, 1.69 million Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $92.86 changing hands around $5.59 or 6.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.40B. WELL’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.6% off its 52-week high of $93.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.18, which suggests the last value was 29.81% up since then. When we look at Welltower Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) trade information

Instantly WELL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 93.82 added 6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.98%, with the 5-day performance at 7.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is 1.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.