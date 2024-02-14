Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR)

In the last trading session, 5.25 million Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $42.45 changed hands at -$2.26 or -5.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.16B. CZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.98% off its 52-week high of $60.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.33, which suggests the last value was 9.71% up since then. When we look at Caesars Entertainment Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.43 subtracted -5.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.45%, with the 5-day performance at -2.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) is -4.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.04 days.