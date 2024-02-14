Let’s Jump Into The Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 1.69 million Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.30 changed hands at -$0.21 or -4.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $973.93M. CIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.58% off its 52-week high of $7.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.43, which suggests the last value was -3.02% down since then. When we look at Chimera Investment Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.
Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) trade information
Instantly CIM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.79 subtracted -4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.93%, with the 5-day performance at -4.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) is -13.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.
Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Chimera Investment Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.58% over the past 6 months, a -52.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.40%.
CIM Dividends
Chimera Investment Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 16.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 16.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Chimera Investment Corp shares while 50.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.67%. There are 50.19% institutions holding the Chimera Investment Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.02% of the shares, roughly 22.72 million CIM shares worth $131.1 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.87% or 20.12 million shares worth $116.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.12 million shares estimated at $98.77 million under it, the former controlled 7.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.20% of the shares, roughly 7.26 million shares worth around $41.91 million.