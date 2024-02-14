Let’s Jump Into The Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 1.69 million Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.30 changed hands at -$0.21 or -4.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $973.93M. CIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.58% off its 52-week high of $7.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.43, which suggests the last value was -3.02% down since then. When we look at Chimera Investment Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) trade information

Instantly CIM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.79 subtracted -4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.93%, with the 5-day performance at -4.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE:CIM) is -13.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.