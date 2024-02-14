Let’s Dive Into The Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.79 million Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $19.50 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.14B. KIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.08% off its 52-week high of $22.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.27, which suggests the last value was 16.56% up since then. When we look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.27 million.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Instantly KIM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.43 subtracted -1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.49%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is -5.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.