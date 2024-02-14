Let’s Dive Into The Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session,, 0.82 million Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $105.31 changing hands around $1.5 or 1.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.11B. BIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.44% off its 52-week high of $160.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $97.51, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at Baidu Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 109.08 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 0.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.