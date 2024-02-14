Let’s Dive Into The American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.32 million American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $70.09 changed hands at $0.36 or 0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.21B. AIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.4% off its 52-week high of $71.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.66, which suggests the last value was 34.86% up since then. When we look at American International Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.
American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) trade information
Instantly AIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 70.30 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.45%, with the 5-day performance at 1.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is 3.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.
American International Group Inc (AIG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the American International Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.17% over the past 6 months, a 45.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American International Group Inc will rise 20.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.50% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.51 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that American International Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.59 billion and $10.98 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.30%.
AIG Dividends
American International Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 2.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.