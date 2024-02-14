Let’s Dive Into The American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.32 million American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $70.09 changed hands at $0.36 or 0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.21B. AIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.4% off its 52-week high of $71.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.66, which suggests the last value was 34.86% up since then. When we look at American International Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Instantly AIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 70.30 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.45%, with the 5-day performance at 1.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is 3.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.