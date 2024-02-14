Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 8.02 million Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $5.54 changed hands at -$0.24 or -4.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. KOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.33% off its 52-week high of $8.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.28, which suggests the last value was 4.69% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.
Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information
Instantly KOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.88 subtracted -4.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.44%, with the 5-day performance at -1.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) is -14.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.
Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.83% over the past 6 months, a -31.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -24.10%.
Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.85% of Kosmos Energy Ltd shares while 97.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.20%. There are 97.34% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.44% of the shares, roughly 57.22 million KOS shares worth $342.73 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 41.91 million shares worth $251.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 14.49 million shares estimated at $86.38 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 12.1 million shares worth around $88.07 million.