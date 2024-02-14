Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 8.02 million Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $5.54 changed hands at -$0.24 or -4.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. KOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.33% off its 52-week high of $8.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.28, which suggests the last value was 4.69% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.88 subtracted -4.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.44%, with the 5-day performance at -1.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) is -14.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.