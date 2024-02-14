Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 1.15 million Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.03 changed hands at -$0.46 or -2.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.61B. KRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.22% off its 52-week high of $24.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.71, which suggests the last value was 11.03% up since then. When we look at Kite Realty Group Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) trade information
Instantly KRG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.80 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.98%, with the 5-day performance at -1.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is -3.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Kite Realty Group Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.48% over the past 6 months, a 0.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%.
KRG Dividends
Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 4.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 4.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares while 97.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.93%. There are 97.12% institutions holding the Kite Realty Group Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.24% of the shares, roughly 33.42 million KRG shares worth $746.7 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.63% or 32.09 million shares worth $716.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 9.24 million shares estimated at $211.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million shares worth around $146.89 million.