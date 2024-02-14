Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 1.15 million Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.03 changed hands at -$0.46 or -2.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.61B. KRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.22% off its 52-week high of $24.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.71, which suggests the last value was 11.03% up since then. When we look at Kite Realty Group Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) trade information

Instantly KRG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.80 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.98%, with the 5-day performance at -1.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is -3.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.