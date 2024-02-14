JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.87% Decline

In the last trading session, 8.39 million JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $174.26 changed hands at -$1.53 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $503.79B. JPM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.32% off its 52-week high of $178.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $123.11, which suggests the last value was 29.35% up since then. When we look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Instantly JPM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 176.81 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 3.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.