Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 7.07 million Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $54.74 changed hands at -$0.72 or -1.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.30B. JCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.66% off its 52-week high of $70.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.90, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Johnson Controls International plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 56.04 subtracted -1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.03%, with the 5-day performance at 2.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is -2.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.