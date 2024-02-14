Is Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.77 changed hands at -$0.51 or -1.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.37B. WPM’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.36% off its 52-week high of $52.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.37, which suggests the last value was 10.29% up since then. When we look at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Instantly WPM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 46.64 subtracted -1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.32%, with the 5-day performance at -8.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) is -10.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.7 days.