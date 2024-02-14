Is Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.77 changed hands at -$0.51 or -1.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.37B. WPM’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.36% off its 52-week high of $52.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.37, which suggests the last value was 10.29% up since then. When we look at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) trade information
Instantly WPM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 46.64 subtracted -1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.32%, with the 5-day performance at -8.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) is -10.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.7 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.78% over the past 6 months, a -0.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.54%. The 2024 estimates are for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp earnings to increase by 0.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.90% per year.
WPM Dividends
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11. The 1.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares while 71.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.05%. There are 71.86% institutions holding the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.06% of the shares, roughly 31.99 million WPM shares worth $1.38 billion.
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 20.35 million shares worth $879.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. With 15.97 million shares estimated at $647.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 13.96 million shares worth around $566.28 million.