Is Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $8.85 changed hands at -$0.89 or -9.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19B. VIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -229.6% off its 52-week high of $29.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.72, which suggests the last value was 12.77% up since then. When we look at Vir Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Instantly VIR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.76 subtracted -9.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.03%, with the 5-day performance at -1.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) is -14.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.43 days.