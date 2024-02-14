Is Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.51 million Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.36 changing hands around $0.16 or 7.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $87.63M. VERI’s current price is a discount, trading about -325.42% off its 52-week high of $10.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.48, which suggests the last value was 37.29% up since then. When we look at Veritone Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 353.64K.

Instantly VERI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 37.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.56 added 7.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.39%, with the 5-day performance at 37.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) is 40.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.08 days.

Veritone Inc (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veritone Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.61% over the past 6 months, a -120.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veritone Inc will fall -400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.79 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Veritone Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $31.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.89 million and $29.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.18%. The 2024 estimates are for Veritone Inc earnings to decrease by -109.66%.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.68% of Veritone Inc shares while 37.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.37%. There are 37.00% institutions holding the Veritone Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.71% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million VERI shares worth $5.76 million.

Banta Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 2.44 million shares worth $5.65 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $2.63 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $1.87 million.