Is Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session,, 0.75 million Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.40 changing hands around $0.75 or 1.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.67B. TCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.9% off its 52-week high of $43.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.70, which suggests the last value was 24.01% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.64 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.19%, with the 5-day performance at 2.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 10.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.