Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session,, 2.19 million Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changing hands around $0.05 or 9.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.90M. TIRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1258.62% off its 52-week high of $7.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 12.07% up since then. When we look at Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.82K.
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information
Instantly TIRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6500 added 9.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.94%, with the 5-day performance at 5.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.00% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares while 7.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.89%. There are 7.02% institutions holding the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 26102.0 TIRX shares worth $35237.0.
UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 247.0 shares worth $333.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 301.0 shares estimated at $466.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.